Blyth Spartans skipper puts pen to paper

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Blyth Spartans skipper Nicky Deverdics has signed a new contract.

The 36-year-old midfielder, who joined from Gateshead in 2021, says he wants to put things right on the pitch following Spartan’s slump in form and subsequent relegation from National League North last term.

He is the first signing announced at Croft Park since ex-Newcastle United favourite Nolberto Solano was named as the new manager at Blyth early this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There has been movement in the other direction, however, as defender Rhys Evans left to join local NPL Premier rivals Morpeth Town where he links up with former team-mate Jordan Hickey.

Nicky Deverdics has committed his future to Blyth

“I’m really pleased to be staying at the club for another season and looking forward to the challenge ahead. Last season really hurt - the supporters and everyone at the club deserved more,” said Deverdics.

“What’s done is done though. We need to look forward. I feel a responsibility to try and put things right and the focus now has to be on bringing some positivity back to Croft Park and giving the supporters something to believe in and be proud of.”

Sporting director Steve Howard, the former Leicester and Derby striker, said he was ‘absolutely delighted’ that Deverdics had signed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Nobby and I wanted to secure Nicky immediately as he is an outstanding captain on and off the pitch,” continued Howard.

“Nicky was impressed with the work that’s gone in behind the scenes, along with potential signings we are targeting. Nicky is a massive part of getting Blyth Spartans back to where we belong.”

Spartans have been slow to issue a retained and released list or details of any pre-season friendly fixtures and fans have been increasingly frustrated and concerned by the lack of information coming out of the club.

The Green Army supporters’ group are sitting down with FA representatives as part of a Football Supporters’ Association workshop next week (3rd June) where they will continue their drive to become a fully fledged democratic and independent Supporter’s Trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A lot of supporters are worried about the club’s future,” said Dan Rolls from the Green Army.