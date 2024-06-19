Blyth Spartans make more transfer market moves

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Blyth Spartans have signed defensive midfielder Lucas Reed.

The 21-year-old former Middlesbrough Academy player has returned to the UK after his contract expired at Gibraltar side Manchester 62.

Reed, from Whitburn, appeared for the Scotland u16 national side while at the Riverside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He became Nolberto Solano’s third summer signing as the Spartan’s squad for next season slowly starts to take shape.

Lucas Reed has signed for Blyth Spartans. Picture: Blyth Spartans

The Croft Park outfit signed up Ben Milburn and Michael Woods last week as the Peruvian targets a quick return to the National League North following relegation.

“I’m really looking forward to it and I can’t wait to get started,” Reed told the club’s official website.

“I’ve spoken to a couple of the lads who play here and they’ve said it’s a really big club. I can’t wait to show everyone what I can do.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Director of Football Steve Howard said Reed was another player that he had been watching for a while and was pleased to get him to put pen to paper at Blyth.

Ryan Donaldson is the latest player to join Nolberto Solano's side. Picture: Blyth Spartans

“Lucas is another fantastic addition to the squad who will excel at this level and no doubt he will draw a lot of attention because of his quality.”

The green and whites have also added some more experience in the middle of the park alongside retained skipper Nicky Deverdics by bringing in Ryan Donaldson.

33-year-old Donaldson was released by Morpeth Town after three seasons with the Highwaymen and has previously appeared at Newcastle United, Hartlepool, Plymouth, Cambridge and Gateshead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The talented ball-player said: “Blyth have had a tough couple of years, but I don’t see why I can’t be part of the squad that turns it around and have a more successful season on the pitch and that’s certainly going to be the plan.”

Solano’s pre-season preparations should start picking up now as the new signings begin arriving.

Howard feels that Donaldson is a ‘fantastic signing for the club’ with his experience at a high level in the game.

“His quality and his work rate is immense, which is exactly the team ethos we are trying to create here at Blyth Spartans,” he said.