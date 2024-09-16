Blyth Spartans' FA Cup exit display unacceptable, says new boss

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Any niggling doubts that David Stockdale may have harboured about the size of the task at Croft Park were confirmed as Blyth crashed out of the FA Cup.

Beaten 3-0 at home by a Bury side from the North West Counties League in the second qualifying round set a new low mark for the Spartans.

It was former Premier League goalkeeper Stockdale’s first game in charge after taking on the role in a permanent capacity since being in temporary charge following Nobby Solano’s departure.

“We looked like scared kids in a playground – it’s just unacceptable,” he said after.

Blyth have two away games this week as they look to put things right

“I told them I’d come out and do the press and protect them, but how long are they going to be protected? Now they represent me, I’m the one on the chopping block.”

Alex Cherera dived to head in the opener early in the second half, then a powerful downward header from Bebeto Gomes went into the roof of the net for number two.

Connor Pye went around the keeper and rolled in the third with six minutes to go as Blyth were dumped out by the former Football League side in front of a crowd of over 1200.

“I asked for three things – hard work, commitment and desire. I’m not sure any of those three were there. If anyone wants to come in the office when they’ve been dropped, I’ll tell them that’s the reason why. I can change the whole team and no-one’s got a complaint.”

Spartans made the relatively short trip to Stockton Town last night (Wednesday 18th September) and they are on the road again on Saturday when they go down to Mickleover.

“If the lads think we’re not in trouble, they’re deluded. We trained on Thursday night on different things to expect and I might as well have just given them the night off. I don’t know if it went in one ear - and it didn’t even get that far, I think – then out the other,” he continued.

“It’s up to me to turn it around and I sent them down to see the crowd and said you’ve got to go and face it. Everyone’s got to face it, and I hope you’re as embarrassed as I was because I’m not having it.”

38-year-old Stockdale has bags of experience in the game at clubs such as Fulham and Brighton and more recently at Sheffield Wednesday and York City. He’ll need to draw on every minute of it take Blyth out of the current hole.

“I told them to go away and rest and they need to take a look at what they want out of this season. I need to be ruthless, it’s on my head now. I’m the one that has to stand there and take everything.”