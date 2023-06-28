Left to Right: Oliver Haughan, James Tate, Daniel Stephenson and Ryan Branley.

Ryan Branley, 15, from Blyth, James Tate, 16, from Blyth, Oliver Haughan, 14, from Killingworth and Daniel Stephenson, 15, from Whitley Bay are all members of Darts Academy North East and have came through 24 weeks of gruelling grading to cement their place.

Despite their tender years, Daniel and Ryan have been playing darts for around nine years.

James has played competitively for only only years, whereas Oliver only started playing darts 18 months ago.

When in Gibraltar, Ryan will also represent the JDC England B World Cup Team having come through a play-off that included all four lads too.

Academy director, Simon Tate said: "To have these four lads qualify for this prestigious international event is a fantastic achievement. They're very talented players but they couple that talent with a lot of hard work and dedication. This experience will be invaluable for their development and progression.”