Blyth, Killingworth and Whitley Bay youngsters qualify for the JDC World Dart Championships in Gibraltar

Four young dart players from the North East have qualified for the JDC (Junior Darts Corporation) World Darts Championships in Gibraltar.
By Simon TateContributor
Published 28th Jun 2023, 12:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 12:01 BST
Left to Right: Oliver Haughan, James Tate, Daniel Stephenson and Ryan Branley.Left to Right: Oliver Haughan, James Tate, Daniel Stephenson and Ryan Branley.
Left to Right: Oliver Haughan, James Tate, Daniel Stephenson and Ryan Branley.

Ryan Branley, 15, from Blyth, James Tate, 16, from Blyth, Oliver Haughan, 14, from Killingworth and Daniel Stephenson, 15, from Whitley Bay are all members of Darts Academy North East and have came through 24 weeks of gruelling grading to cement their place.

Despite their tender years, Daniel and Ryan have been playing darts for around nine years.

James has played competitively for only only years, whereas Oliver only started playing darts 18 months ago.

When in Gibraltar, Ryan will also represent the JDC England B World Cup Team having come through a play-off that included all four lads too.

Academy director, Simon Tate said: "To have these four lads qualify for this prestigious international event is a fantastic achievement. They're very talented players but they couple that talent with a lot of hard work and dedication. This experience will be invaluable for their development and progression.”

Darts Academy North East meets every Monday night at Blyth Sports and Social Club and is open to youngsters from the ages of 7 to 18.

