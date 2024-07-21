Blyth face Consett in final friendly

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ryan Donaldson is determined to bring the feel-good factor back to Croft Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The highly-experienced ex-Football League star is a senior man since joining up from neighbours Morpeth – and while the chance to work with Nolberto Solano proved a draw, it was the opportunity to pull on the famous green and white shirt that sealed the deal for the former Cambridge, Plymouth and Hartlepool pro.

The talented 33-year-old appeared in a friendly against another former club in Gateshead last Friday, where the Spartans went down to a heavy 7-0 reverse. They travel to Consett for their final scheduled friendly this Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Pre-season is always quite an awkward period to be honest, especially the first few weeks,” he said.

Ryan Donaldson in action at North Shields

“It’s hard to get a rhythm when there’s so many players who have never played together. It’s all part of the process though and I’m sure when we get a few more signings over the line things will start to drop into place.”

Donaldson has been using his years in the game to guide some of the younger lads at the back through the initial run-outs, and was sitting deeper in a central midfield holding role while at Craik Park.

“The manager was a big part of the appeal, but the size of the club was the main attraction,” he said on his signing at Blyth. Donaldson spent four years at St. James’s Park himself, and attracted the attention of a number of SPL clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I know it’s been a tough few years and there’s a bit of tension around the club which isn’t ideal, but it’s our job to try and get everyone together, moving in the same direction.”

“We just want to be the team that can be good to watch, and one the fans want to come and watch. There’s a big opportunity to turn the whole feel of the club around and I want to be a big part of that.”

Spartans travel to Ashton United for the season opener on Saturday 10th August then host Hebburn Town on Tuesday 13th.

“I’m really excited for the season to start and to put everything on the line to produce something successful,” said Donaldson.