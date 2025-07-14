Big kick-off approaching for Berwick Rangers

Berwick Rangers boss Kevin Haynes will cast a final look over his squad before the season opener when they take on Penicuik Athletic at MKM Shielfield this Saturday.

The manager saw Mickey Mbewe strike twice in the second half to seal a 2-1 win at Newcastle Benfield last weekend.

The 23-year-old joined Rangers from Penicuik and will hope to start against his former side.

“There’s no doubting Michael’s work-rate,” Haynes told the club’s social media after.

“He’s so receptive to what we’re asking him to do. In the first half we’re asking him to get into areas. Get into pockets, and in the second half we’re asking him to stretch them and try and run in behind and lo and behold he gets his two goals from going and stretching the game.”

“Michael will be great for us – he’s got a bit to learn, he’ll probably admit that himself, but he’ll certainly effect games and I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s another player that will hit double figures for us this year.”

Liam Buchan netted a double for Berwick in their comfortable 5-1 win at Whitehill Welfare last mid-week.

The veteran targetman is 40 now but put away a couple of efforts in a showing of just under half an hour in the friendly.

Greg Binnie also put away a brace in his appearance from the bench while Kyle Somers got the other as the Borderers finished strongly and the boss said he was relatively pleased with how pre-season was going, and said it was heading in the right direction.

“I’m happy with a lot of stuff. I thought we defended better today than we attacked, but in other games I feel we’re attacking pretty well and creating lots of chances. The fitness is good,”

“We’ve got a bit to work on and I want us to pass the ball a wee bit more, but today wasn’t a day for doing that with the first touches difficult to get under control and a few wayward passes, but a lot of that is to do with the conditions, so relatively pleased and it’s going in the right direction.”

Goalkeeper Calum Antell may have dislocated his finger during the game in sweltering conditions on a bobbly Sam Smith’s Park surface.

“The quality wasn’t great but I think that’s a lot to with the pitch. It wasn’t free-flowing, but we worked out a way to go and win the game,” said Haynes.