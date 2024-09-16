Big-hitting Aussie pro Donaldson tops batting charts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A bumper haul of 1,154 runs saw batsman Dominic Donaldson top the hall of fame in Division Three of the Northumberland & Tyneside Cricket League as he made a big impact at Berwick.

His 942 in the League gave him a 52.33 average and a strike rate of 89.29 – and the club would be keen to sign him up for another season at the Pier Field as they look to kick on for a promotion spot after just missing out this term.

But first Donaldson will do a bit of travelling before heading back to hit the creases in Australia.

“It is a great personal achievement to top the batting charts for the season especially taking into account this being my first season overseas in the UK,” he said.

Donaldson is heading back to Australia for their summer season

“I have really enjoyed my time playing for Berwick cricket club and have since fallen in love with this small town and its history.”

“The friends and memories I have made along the way will last a lifetime and I am forever grateful for this opportunity that I will look back on with fond memories,” continued Donaldson.

The Borderers beat Allendale by three wickets in their final game of the season as they finished off in fourth spot.

Elliott Keenan’s 31 not out helped to ease Berwick to the win after they’d bowled the visitors all out for 101 by the 29th over.

The wickets were shared among the bowlers with James Thompson a superb 3-7, Declan Mark 2-33, Stephen Thompson 2-23 and Keenan 2-29.

“The next step for me is to travel to Europe for a week or so with my partner Phoebe to recharge my batteries before heading home and hopefully carrying the form I’ve found this season to my home summer,” said the popular overseas pro.