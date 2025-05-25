Berwick up to second spot as returning Shearer impresses

The Berwick fielding was impeccable with a number of catches being taken

There’s only two Shearers – as Berwick’s Michael proved with a devastating spell of bowling in Berwick’s 63-run victory over Greenside at the Pier Field.

Forget the former Newcastle striker, Berwick’s Shearer in his whites took five wickets for just 15 runs as the Borderers moved up into second spot in Division Three of the Northumberland and Tyneside cricket League.

Perhaps he raised one finger in the air in celebration like his famous namesake as he sent the visiting batsmen back to the pavilion with the cheers ringing in their ears.

Ashton Hughes was caught by Dom Donaldson from a Shearer delivery to walk for their highest score of 34, while further catches came from Elliott Keenan (twice), Declan Mark and Jordan Woodcock off Shearer’s bowling.

Donaldson himself took opener Connor Townsend’s wicket when he edged behind to wicket keeper Martin Hush while Arun Ramasamy caught James Wood from Louis Outterson.

Outterson took Dan Forster lbw and Declan Mark clean bowled two wickets as Greenside were all out for 105 by the 31st over.

The Borderers hadn’t impressed too much with the bat as they won the toss and elected to go in, chalking up a total of 168/6 in the full 50 overs.

Keenan was 37 not out with opener Michael Beveridge also making 37 before he was caught as Berwick laboured to their score.

Dom Donaldson walked on 28 after being caught while Hush was 24 not out.

Berwick will look to continue their brilliant run of form when they travel down to third-placed Blyth on Saturday.