Berwick travel to Boroughmuir in hockey action

By Jon Tait
Contributor
Published 5th Jan 2025, 12:57 GMT
Updated 6th Jan 2025, 09:52 GMT
Berwick hockey head up to the Scottish capital in search of points this Saturday.

The Borderers take on Boroughmuir at Edinburgh in Women’s East Three after a lengthy lay-off and they’ll look to keep up the pressure on leaders Inverleith.

Berwick trail them by just three points after eight games with seven wins and a defeat under their belts.

Their hosts have won just twice and suffered six defeats as they sit in seventh spot.

