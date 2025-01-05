Berwick travel to Boroughmuir in hockey action

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Berwick hockey head up to the Scottish capital in search of points this Saturday.

The Borderers take on Boroughmuir at Edinburgh in Women’s East Three after a lengthy lay-off and they’ll look to keep up the pressure on leaders Inverleith.

Berwick trail them by just three points after eight games with seven wins and a defeat under their belts.

Their hosts have won just twice and suffered six defeats as they sit in seventh spot.