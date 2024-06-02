Berwick striker Stewart lands 92-goal haul

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Berwick Rangers women’s striker Michelle Stewart was denied the chance to reach treble figures when the Northumberland Women’s Division One champions were handed the points from a walkover in their final game at Cramlington Town.

The lethal number nine still ended up with an incredible total of NINETY-TWO – 88 in the League, four in the Cup, and just four from the penalty spot in 21 starts.

Unfortunately, Michelle’s massive goal haul isn’t enough to earn her a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records, despite topping the 60 scored by William ‘Dixie’ Dean for Everton in 39 games in 1927 and the 66 scored by James Smith for Ayr United in 38 games in the same season.

“While this is an impressive achievement, in order to standardise our records involving performance in competitive play, we are only able to accept those which occur at a top-level professional, international, or established amateur class, such as the Olympics.,” explained Alina Polianskaya, a PR Executive at Guinness World Records Limited.

“This is largely due to the various differences in competition from country to country, or even city to city at amateur, semi-professional, or scholastic levels,” she said.

The most goals scored in an FA Women’s Super League season by an individual is just 22, by the Dutch striker Vivianne Miedema for Arsenal in 2018/19 and matched by Rachel Daly at Aston Villa in 2022/23.

Berwick Rangers men’s side have announced details of four pre-season friendly fixtures at Shielfield Park ahead of the 2024/25 Lowland League campaign.

The black and gold will take on Bonnyrigg Rose on the 29th June, Dunbar United on the 7th July, Haddington Athletic on 13th July and Morpeth Town on the 20th July.

Rangers are taking part in the new format of the SPFL Trust Trophy next season, with the draw for the early rounds taking place in early July.

This new format will involve only clubs that play in Scottish leagues – and will see those clubs playing in next season’s SPFL Trust Trophy sharing a record-breaking prize pot.

An estimated £790,000 in prize money will be shared with clubs for the 2024/25 SPFL Trust Trophy.