Berwick Rugby preseason underway

By Jon Tait
Contributor
Published 11th Aug 2024, 16:40 GMT
Berwick Rugby Club drew 17-17 at Percy Park in a preseason friendly.

Berwick had got going with a 7s game at Pebbles and a 15s fixture against Dunbar as they start to get the competitive minutes in ahead of the Scottish National League Division Two campaign.

The town’s hockey club have also started training ahead of the new season at Eyemouth High School astroturf.

Berwick are still working behind the scenes to secure options on their home pitch at the Berwick Academy.

The first few sessions at Eyemouth are on a ‘come along and try’ basis, and the club would welcome any interested players.

