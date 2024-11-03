Berwick Rangers sign young striker

Berwick Rangers have added 20-year-old striker Niall Kemp to the side.

The tricky and skilful forward has been signed up from Arniston Rovers after hitting 30 goals in the East of Scotland First Division. A former team-mate of Arran Laidlaw, he also contributed 19 assists to his former club in 66 appearances so boss Thomas Scobbie with hope he can bring some creative flair.

Kemp joins Jamie Pyper as the latest additions at MKM Shielfield as the ‘Gers look to strengthen and he could go into the squad for this Saturday’s game against fellow former SFL club Albion Rovers.

Experienced centre-back Pyper is back at Berwick from East Stirlingshire and made his first start in a second spell at the Borders club in last weekend’s 3-0 defeat at Broxburn.

The 31-year-old was previously skipper at the ‘Gers and he was one of those left bemused by Broxburn’s opener as an offside Scott McCrory-Irving squared for Gary Brass to tuck away – and the flag stayed down.

Jamie McCormack had a header blocked on the line but further goals from Brass and Errol Douglas condemned Rangers to a fifth straight defeat. Brass swept home a low Luke Morris cross on the hour and then Douglas held off a defender to crash in the third ten minutes later.

The black and gold suffered a further blow as Laidlaw injured his shoulder during the game and will be assessed to see how long he will be sidelined. Liam Buchanan is still out while Callum Mackay and Alex Harris have long-term injuries.

Berwick travelled to Bo’Ness United on Tuesday evening looking to improve their fourteenth position in the Lowland League table with 14 points – five ahead of basement club Broomhill.

Rovers, who fell out of the SFL at the end of 2022/23, visit the borders on Saturday following a 3-0 success over Hearts B last weekend and a mid-week visit to Civil Service Strollers.

They made the headlines last weekend when Hibs fan Duncan McKay was said to be allowed to take charge of the side for the game for a segment in the A View From the Terrace segment ‘Put a Shift in’ for the BBC iPlayer. McKay was, however, unsurprisingly ‘relieved of his duties’ by the real management team of Sandy Clark and George Paterson ahead of the game.