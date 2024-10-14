Berwick Rangers out of South Challenge Cup

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Berwick Rangers boss Thomas Scobbie says he was wants to see energy from his side as they look to bounce back from a disappointing South Challenge Cup exit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Borderers went down to three goals in seventeen first half minutes at MKM Shielfield as Threave Rovers booked their spot in round four.

Tam Coles headed in twice and Harry Officer added the other as the West of Scotland League side progressed at the ‘Gers expense - and Scobbie was left frustrated that it was the same mistakes being made on the pitch that cost them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I spoke to the guys after the game and told them it’s individual errors that are killing us, and people not taking responsibility for doing their jobs, first and foremost,” he said.

Rangers were beaten by West of Scotland League outfit Threave Rovers

“We told them that today wasn’t about the nice, neat play football, it was about doing the dirty side really well, and we didn’t do that.”

“In the first half we concede silly goals that we shouldn’t be conceding. It was a really, really poor performance and one that we take responsibility for because I’m an honest kind of guy and the buck stops with me.”

“We need to get better - the guys need to start putting in a performance and doing the instructions that we’re giving them to do.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers get the chance to put things right at home to Hearts B on Wednesday night before they travel to Gretna’s Raydale Park this Saturday, with boss Scobbie considering bringing new faces in.

“I want to see them care about performing for this club, because we brought them in because we felt they were the right characters to come into the club.”

“Unfortunately, some of the guys just seem to be hitting those heights at the moment and that’s tough to see because we’re all fighting for the club and working as hard as we can and when we see performances like we’ve seen in the last couple of weeks it’s been really disappointing,” he continued.

“We’re a club that want to keep moving forward and we’ll look to see if there’s anyone out there to come and strengthen us. If there’s players available for us then we’ll go and get them because I want to be successful, the coaches want to be successful, some of the boys want to be successful.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Maybe some of them don’t see the hard work it takes to be successful. We need to analyse it and see where we can strengthen and find players who are going to come in and help the team more than the boys that are currently there, then that’s something we might need to do.”