Berwick Rangers make new signings

The Borderers are strengthening for the new season

Berwick Rangers have signed three strikers in what is proving a busy summer in the transfer market.

The Borderers, who were the lowest scoring side in the Lowland League last season, have immediately added to their firepower ahead of the new campaign.

28-year-old Greg Binnie has joined the black and gold from East of Scotland Premier Division side Penicuik Athletic.

“I’m very pleased to add Greg to the squad,” Berwick manager Kevin Haynes told the club’s official website.

“He’s a player with strong experience at this level and brings a real physical presence and work rate in the forward areas.”

Binnie has previously appeared at the likes of Preston Athletic, Bo’ness and Broxburn and will add to Borderers’ attacking options.

Haynes has also signed former Hearts youth player Mikey Mbewe from Penicuik and says the 23-year-old will further boost the side.

“Mikey is a powerful and direct player who brings real pace and creativity in the final third. He’s the kind of attacking threat that can cause problems for any defence.”

“We believe he has the potential to be a real asset to the squad, and we’re looking forward to working with him and helping him continue his development at MKM Shielfield Park.”

Rangers also swooped to land Taylor Hendry from Dunbar United, who is no stranger to the gaffer.

“He’s a player we’ve had our eye on for a while – he’s got real quality on the ball, and is a natural goalscorer,” said Haynes.

“Having worked with him previously, I know what Taylor brings to the dressing room as well as on the pitch. I believe he’ll thrive in our environment and contribute massively. I’m looking forward to working with him again – this time in a Berwick shirt.”

Rangers have retained the services of strikers Liam Buchanan and Arran Laidlaw and keeper Thomas Kay has signed a two-year contract extension, keeping him at MKM Shielfield until the end of 2025/26.

Alfie Robinson and Callum Mackay have extended their deals at Berwick while young keeper Liam Campbell has joined up from Bo’Ness United and midfielder Ben McCrystal has penned a two-year deal following his impressive loan appearances at the club from St. Johnstone.

Further deals are anticipated to be completed this week.