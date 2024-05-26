Berwick Rangers make first summer signing

Berwick Rangers have made their first summer signing.

The Borderers snapped up 23-year-old attacking midfielder Jonny Devers from Whitehill Welfare.

Devers scored 19 times in 38 appearances for the East of Scotland First Division outfit after joining them from Camelon Juniors.

Manager Thomas Scobbie plans to further add to his squad ahead of the Lowland Legue 2024/25 campaign and Rangers are releasing details of their pre-season schedule this weekend.

Champions East Kilbride will be visiting Shielfield Park again next term after they were beaten 5-3 across two legs in the Pyramid play-off by Stranraer.

