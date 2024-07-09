Berwick Rangers' Lowland League Fixtures released

By Jon TaitContributor
Published 9th Jul 2024, 14:56 BST
Linlithgow Rose visit MKM Shielfield Park for Berwick Rangers’ Lowland League opener on Saturday, July 27.

The ‘Gers then travel to Tranent on August 3 and are on the road in mid-week to Civil Service Strollers on the 6th.

Broomhill visit the MKM on Saturday, August 10 with boss Thomas Scobbie hoping to get the season off to a flier.

The Black and Gold’s preparations continued with a run-out against Dunbar United at MKM Shielfield last Saturday.

Berwick will kick off the 2024/25 season at home
Berwick will kick off the 2024/25 season at home

They won the game 3-2 with a brace from Liam Buchan and one from a trialist to lift the Paul Hampshire Memorial Trophy.

Berwick are in pre-season action again this Saturday when they play East of Scotland Premier Division outfit Haddington Athletic.

Tweedmouth Rangers won their opening friendly against Linton Hotspur at Old Shielfield 1-0 thanks to an early Rhys Bloomfield strike.

