Berwick Rangers' Lowland League Fixtures released
The ‘Gers then travel to Tranent on August 3 and are on the road in mid-week to Civil Service Strollers on the 6th.
Broomhill visit the MKM on Saturday, August 10 with boss Thomas Scobbie hoping to get the season off to a flier.
The Black and Gold’s preparations continued with a run-out against Dunbar United at MKM Shielfield last Saturday.
They won the game 3-2 with a brace from Liam Buchan and one from a trialist to lift the Paul Hampshire Memorial Trophy.
Berwick are in pre-season action again this Saturday when they play East of Scotland Premier Division outfit Haddington Athletic.
Tweedmouth Rangers won their opening friendly against Linton Hotspur at Old Shielfield 1-0 thanks to an early Rhys Bloomfield strike.
