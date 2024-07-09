Berwick Rangers' Lowland League Fixtures released

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Linlithgow Rose visit MKM Shielfield Park for Berwick Rangers’ Lowland League opener on Saturday, July 27.

The ‘Gers then travel to Tranent on August 3 and are on the road in mid-week to Civil Service Strollers on the 6th.

Broomhill visit the MKM on Saturday, August 10 with boss Thomas Scobbie hoping to get the season off to a flier.

The Black and Gold’s preparations continued with a run-out against Dunbar United at MKM Shielfield last Saturday.

Berwick will kick off the 2024/25 season at home

They won the game 3-2 with a brace from Liam Buchan and one from a trialist to lift the Paul Hampshire Memorial Trophy.

Berwick are in pre-season action again this Saturday when they play East of Scotland Premier Division outfit Haddington Athletic.