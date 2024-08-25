Berwick Rangers look to bounce back against Caledonian Braves

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Berwick Rangers won’t hit the panic button after four heavy defeats on the bounce.

The Borderers went down 3-0 at Cumbernauld Colts last Saturday on the back of a 7-0 home drubbing by the University of Stirling and a 6-1 defeat at Hearts B.

But the club remain in seventh spot in the Lowland League and a result against Caledonian Braves at MKM Shielfield Park on Saturday would turn things around for boss Thomas Scobbie’s side.

The Braves head to Berwick unbeaten this season with four wins and two draws and will pose a tough test for a team that have been hit by several injuries in a relentless schedule.

Boss Thomas Scobbie's side have been hit with injuries, but he's not using that as an excuse

“The last week has been really tough in terms of results and performances from the team, although I felt yesterday there wasn’t anything in the game - it was a couple moments where we never made the right decision and we were punished,” said Scobbie.

Aiden Malcolm shot Colts ahead from close range ten minutes before the break and Ashton Pellow added the second on the hour with a shot that slammed over the line off the underside of the bar. He added his second in the 75th minute, racing clear to slot past Callum Antell.

“I never want to use injuries as an excuse but we currently have eight players injured which is obviously really tough to deal with as a team. It means we can’t get a settled team available and have to ask players to play in other positions which they aren’t used too,” continued the gaffer.

“We are still in a decent position league wise obviously we would like to have picked up another win or two from the last three games but we are still in a good position and a couple wins in the coming weeks would take us even higher into the top four.”

“Honestly, I am just happy we have a full week’s training this week. I can’t remember the last time we had a full week of training since the season started with all the games we have played, I think it’s 9 games in 29 days which has been really tough on the lads physically, so it’s good we have a week to work on things we need to get better at and also look after ones that need it and hopefully get a couple players back for the Braves game.”