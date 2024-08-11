Berwick Rangers Ladies travel to Gateshead for FA Cup opener
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Berwick Rangers ladies have been drawn away at Gateshead Rutherford in the first round of the FA Cup.
Willie Henderson’s side will travel down the A1 on the 1st September for the tie.
Rutherford play in the Durham FA League One.
“Everyone is very excited and looking forward to the challenge,” said boss Henderson.
“We would have loved a home draw as we know we would have had a big following, but that's cup football. One of the goals for last season was to get a place in the FA Cup.”
“Rutherford are strong opposition but we will give it our best shot.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.