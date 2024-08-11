Berwick Rangers Ladies travel to Gateshead for FA Cup opener

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Berwick Rangers ladies have been drawn away at Gateshead Rutherford in the first round of the FA Cup.

Willie Henderson’s side will travel down the A1 on the 1st September for the tie.

Rutherford play in the Durham FA League One.

“Everyone is very excited and looking forward to the challenge,” said boss Henderson.

“We would have loved a home draw as we know we would have had a big following, but that's cup football. One of the goals for last season was to get a place in the FA Cup.”

“Rutherford are strong opposition but we will give it our best shot.”