Berwick Rangers Ladies stretch winning run to 26 games

First half strikes from Michelle Stewart and Kirstie Tang helped Berwick ladies secure a 3-1 success at Prudhoe Town in the Northumberland Premier Division.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stewart was on target with a stunning second after the break as she continued her own personal phenomenal goalscoring run while the team secured a 26th successive League victory.

It is a sensational run at any level of football and boss Willie Henderson is rightfully delighted with the side he has assembled.

“I'm very proud of them all,” said Henderson.

Berwick manager Willie Henderson is proud of what his side have achieved

“I did think we would be very capable of competing strongly and hopefully be title contenders – however. the way the squad has jelled so quickly has been the biggest surprise.”

He also praised his prolific centre forward for her invaluable goal contribution, saying: “Michelle is one in a million. She is a fantastic striker at every level but it's her input and experience that she gives both on and off the field that makes her very special.”

The result took Rangers to the top of the table ahead of Morpeth Town on goal difference as last season’s two promoted clubs have enjoyed a superb winning start to the season at the higher level.

Berwick host Bedlington Terriers Belles this Sunday.