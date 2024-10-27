Berwick Rangers Ladies stretch winning run to 26 games
Stewart was on target with a stunning second after the break as she continued her own personal phenomenal goalscoring run while the team secured a 26th successive League victory.
It is a sensational run at any level of football and boss Willie Henderson is rightfully delighted with the side he has assembled.
“I'm very proud of them all,” said Henderson.
“I did think we would be very capable of competing strongly and hopefully be title contenders – however. the way the squad has jelled so quickly has been the biggest surprise.”
He also praised his prolific centre forward for her invaluable goal contribution, saying: “Michelle is one in a million. She is a fantastic striker at every level but it's her input and experience that she gives both on and off the field that makes her very special.”
The result took Rangers to the top of the table ahead of Morpeth Town on goal difference as last season’s two promoted clubs have enjoyed a superb winning start to the season at the higher level.
Berwick host Bedlington Terriers Belles this Sunday.