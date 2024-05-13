Berwick Rangers Ladies lift the silverware

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Berwick Rangers Ladies are the Northumberland Division One champions.

The black and golds won 5-0 at Heaton Hawks to secure the silverware in their first season together as a side.

Willie Henderson’s team have won every game and lead second-placed Morpeth Town by nine points with two games to go.

Michelle Stewart hit a hat-trick to move onto 89 for the season and was joined on the scoresheet by Brogan Dougal and Mel Darling.

Berwick Ladies celebrate their title triumph. Picture: Ian Runciman

“It’s been a brilliant first season as a team - we’ve built a solid foundation which is only getting stronger,” said Mel, who took her season’s tally up to seven.

“I did believe that we could go out and win every match. We go into every game with the same attitude and give it 100 percent. Willie has done a fantastic job brining the squad together with help from Rikki and Dawn.”

Stewart shot Rangers in front in the 12th minute at Heaton and Darling stretched the net just two minutes later for the second. Another from Stewart in the 32nd minute had Berwick three-up at the break.

Dougal struck in the 52nd minute and Stewart completed her hat-trick in the 72nd minute to end a nine-game unbeaten run that the in-form Hawks were on.

Rangers will look to complete a double when they take on unbeaten Premier Division champions i2i International Soccer Academy at Sam Smith's Park on Sunday (19th May) in the Northumberland Women's League Cup Final.

The Academy are linked to Northumbria University and will pose a tough proposition at the Newcastle Benfield ground.

“The cup final on Sunday will be a bigger test for us but we are up for it and can hopefully win the double. We look forward to next season for more of a challenge. We are very lucky to have a great fan base that have been a huge support, especially for it being our first season,” continued Mel.

The Academy goal threat is posed by top-scorer Lauryn Isto on 22, Garcia Kelly on 19 and Kylie Holmes on 18.