Berwick Rangers Ladies in FA Cup

Berwick Rangers Ladies have entered the Adobe Women’s FA Cup for the first time.

The black and gold will kick off in the First Round Qualifying on Sunday September 1st.

A total of 514 sides have entered the competition for 2024/25 – that’s 58 up from last season.

The prize pot for winning the First Qualifying Round is £1,800 rising to £3,000 in the Second Qualifier and £4,000 in the Third Qualifying Round.

The cash pay-out for the competition winners at Wembley is £430,000.