Berwick Rangers Ladies exit County Cup

By Jon Tait
Contributor
Published 15th Sep 2024, 19:49 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Berwick Rangers Ladies went out of the Northumberland FA Women’s Cup at the first hurdle.

They were beaten 4-1 by Cullercoats Ladies at MKM Shielfield.

A first half double from Chloe McKenzie put the visitors in control and although Rebecca Wood pulled one back in the 56th minute, two more from Cullercoats’ Iona Harrison on 68 and 82 sent the black and whites into round two.

Berwick get their League campaign in the top flight underway on Sunday when they visit Cramlington United Ladies.

Related topics:County CupBerwick

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice