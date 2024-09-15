Berwick Rangers Ladies exit County Cup
Berwick Rangers Ladies went out of the Northumberland FA Women’s Cup at the first hurdle.
They were beaten 4-1 by Cullercoats Ladies at MKM Shielfield.
A first half double from Chloe McKenzie put the visitors in control and although Rebecca Wood pulled one back in the 56th minute, two more from Cullercoats’ Iona Harrison on 68 and 82 sent the black and whites into round two.
Berwick get their League campaign in the top flight underway on Sunday when they visit Cramlington United Ladies.
