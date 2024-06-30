Berwick Rangers host Dunbar in friendly

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Berwick Rangers host Dunbar United at Shielfield on Saturday as their pre-season preparations continue.

The Borderers blew off the cobwebs with their opening friendly against Bonnyrigg Rose last weekend and went down to a 3-0 defeat with one trialist in the starting eleven and seven on the bench.

New signings Afie Robinson, Arran Laidlaw and Jonny Devers made their first appearances alongside Calum Antell, Jamie Stevenson, Jamie McCormack, Alex Harris, Grant Nelson, Lewis Barr and Liam Buchanan in the starting squad.

Boss Thomas Scobbie watched the Cinch League Two side comfortably win the run-out in front of a crowd of 319.

Pre-season has kicked off for the wee 'Gers

Aaron Arnott arrived in the box to place an effort beyond Antell for the opener on the half hour and a few minutes later Dean Watson slammed one in off the post.

Ben Scarborough added number three when he knocked into an empty net from close range at the back post in the second half.