Berwick Rangers go through in South Cup
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
There were just eight minutes left on the clock at MKM Shielfield when the well-travelled striker cooly curled home an effort that got the crowd up on their feet.
Buchanan has scored goals wherever he has gone throughout a career that’s seen him pull on the shirts of Cowdenbeath, Partick Thistle, Sligo Rovers, Ayr United, East Fife, Alloa Athletic, Livington and Raith Rovers.
And boss Thomas Scobbie said he wanted his experienced 39-year-old number nine and the forwards around him to go out and express themselves on the pitch.
“Liam’s goals are invaluable - there is a real emphasis on himself along with our other attacking players to be really creative and score goals,” said the manager after.
The victory over their East of Scotland First Division opponents from Heriot-Watt University ensured a confidence-boosting third straight win for the black and golds as they look to turn the corner after a run of five straight defeats.
Berwick had Kane O’Connor back from a long spell out through injury and he got half an hour into his legs before they went ahead in the 41st minute as Jamie Watson went down the left and crossed low for Matty Collins to pounce and put away the opener.
The Students, who had been delayed in heavy traffic on the way down from the capital which saw kick-off delayed by 15 minutes, levelled in the 55th minute when a long ball put in Barney Stewart and he prodded home.
Alan Cook almost added a third for Berwick late on when he hit the crossbar.
“It’s always good to get into the next round and continue our good form. I thought Alfie Robinson was excellent yesterday, he defended great in one v. one situations and was really calm and composed on the ball,” continued Scobbie.
His side now face a difficult trip to Glasgow to take on second-placed Celtic B in Lowland League action on Saturday as they look to get back up the table from ninth.
“Celtic are always tough games but ones we look forward to; we have done well against them in recent fixtures so we will be going into the game with a positive outlook and looking to take something from the game,” said Scobbie.
The Celts’ young-guns are unbeaten in the Lowland League this season so far with six wins and two draws.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.