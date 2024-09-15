Berwick Rangers go through in South Cup

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liam Buchanan hit a late winner as Berwick Rangers advanced in the South Challenge Cup.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were just eight minutes left on the clock at MKM Shielfield when the well-travelled striker cooly curled home an effort that got the crowd up on their feet.

Buchanan has scored goals wherever he has gone throughout a career that’s seen him pull on the shirts of Cowdenbeath, Partick Thistle, Sligo Rovers, Ayr United, East Fife, Alloa Athletic, Livington and Raith Rovers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And boss Thomas Scobbie said he wanted his experienced 39-year-old number nine and the forwards around him to go out and express themselves on the pitch.

Berwick Rangers goal-scorer Liam Buchanan. (Pic: Alan Bell)

“Liam’s goals are invaluable - there is a real emphasis on himself along with our other attacking players to be really creative and score goals,” said the manager after.

The victory over their East of Scotland First Division opponents from Heriot-Watt University ensured a confidence-boosting third straight win for the black and golds as they look to turn the corner after a run of five straight defeats.

Berwick had Kane O’Connor back from a long spell out through injury and he got half an hour into his legs before they went ahead in the 41st minute as Jamie Watson went down the left and crossed low for Matty Collins to pounce and put away the opener.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Students, who had been delayed in heavy traffic on the way down from the capital which saw kick-off delayed by 15 minutes, levelled in the 55th minute when a long ball put in Barney Stewart and he prodded home.

Alan Cook almost added a third for Berwick late on when he hit the crossbar.

“It’s always good to get into the next round and continue our good form. I thought Alfie Robinson was excellent yesterday, he defended great in one v. one situations and was really calm and composed on the ball,” continued Scobbie.

His side now face a difficult trip to Glasgow to take on second-placed Celtic B in Lowland League action on Saturday as they look to get back up the table from ninth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Celtic are always tough games but ones we look forward to; we have done well against them in recent fixtures so we will be going into the game with a positive outlook and looking to take something from the game,” said Scobbie.

The Celts’ young-guns are unbeaten in the Lowland League this season so far with six wins and two draws.