Berwick Rangers face Morpeth Town in last friendly fixture

Berwick Rangers face Morpeth Town at MKM Shielfield Park on Saturday in their final preparation game ahead of the new season.

The visit of the NPL Premier Highwaymen should provide a stern test for Thomas Scobbie’s side as they gear up for the rigours of the Lowland League.

Morpeth made numerous big-name signings over the summer as they brought in the likes of Nathan Buddle, Luke James, Rhys Evans and Jordan Hickey to Craik Park.

The Black and Gold have been active in the transfer market themselves and after impressing in the friendlies they have appeared, trialists Jack Brown, Matthew Collins and Cai McNamara have put pen to paper at the club.

Berwick Rangers celebrate another goal in the pre-season game against Haddington. Picture: Ian Runciman.

20-year-old Brown has signed from Kelty Hearts and netted in the game against Dunbar United while the pacy 21-year-old Collins has previously been at Caledonian Braves and Partick Thistle. 19-year-old McNamara comes in from Edinburgh City.

Rangers have received a bye in the first round of the CarMat King South Challenge Cup and will face Heriot-Watt University at home in round two. The draw has caused a couple of fixture changes.

Berwick now travel to Hearts B on Friday 16th August, which has been moved from Tuesday, September 3, when they now play Fauldhouse United at home in the East of Scotland Qualifying Cup, which has moved from Saturday, August 17.

Berwick geared up for this weekend’s fixture with a 5-3 win over Haddington Athletic that saw Liam Buchanan notch a hat-trick and Arran Laidlaw and new-boy Collins join him on the scoresheet.

“I thought attacking-wise we were really, really good and had some good inter-play and link-up with the strikers,” Scobbie told the club’s official website after.

“We got into some good areas and obviously scored five good goals, but again there were some chances there were we probably could have, and should have, went on to score more goals.”

“It was really positive in terms of going forward and getting guys into good areas and creating chances with Liam getting three and Matty getting involved and getting his first goal for the club was great.

“We were disappointed to lose a couple of goals to set-plays and it’s something we’ll need to look at and identify where we went wrong and where we can do better.”