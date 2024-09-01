Berwick Rangers draw Cupar Hearts in Scottish Cup

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Berwick Rangers have been drawn against Cupar Hearts in the first round of the Scottish Cup.

Thomas Scobbie’s ‘Gers will take on the Kingdom of Fife Premier League team at Berwick on Saturday 28th September.

Hearts were 4-0 winners over Wigtown & Bladnoch in the extra preliminary round two last weekend while in contrast Max McGinley saw red and defensive mistakes once again proved costly as ten-man Berwick went down to a 3-0 defeat against Caledonian Braves at MKM Shielfield.

The visitors had also been reduced to ten as Daniel Martins earlier headed down the tunnel after clashing with skipper Jamie McCormack as they jostled at a free kick.

Berwick Rangers have a home draw in the Scottish Cup

Cameron Breadner twice capitalised on errors at the back and Ross McNeil was also on target in a fifteen-minute period in the first half that left Rangers with a mountain to climb.

Connor McLaren picked out McNeil with a long ball over the top and he held off a challenge to shot past Calum Antell from close range, then five minutes before the interval Breadner added a second when he dusted himself off after a McGinley challenge to smash home from the penalty spot. McGinley was dismissed as last man.

Breadner piled on the agony when he drilled home inside the near post just before half time.

Rangers had an East of Scotland Qualifying Cup tie against Fauldhouse United in midweek at MKM Shielfield and will hopefully use that match as a platform to build from ahead of their visit to fellow former SFL side East Stirlingshire on Saturday.

The ‘Shire are struggling in second bottom spot with just two points so far this season so Scobbie will be determined to see his side turn things around after a difficult couple of weeks.

Rangers have slipped down to ninth after a really promising start to the campaign has now become a real challenge after five defeats on the bounce. They added Joe Ellison and Jamie Watson to the side ahead of the Braves defeat.

Berwick’s Ladies also had an off day as they travelled down to Gateshead Rutherford for the first ever appearance in the Women’s FA Cup.

They were 2-0 down at half time and went out 3-2 as they just couldn’t make their pressure tell at the end.

The ‘Gers Ladies will look to bounce back at home to Bedlington Terriers Belles in the League Cup next Sunday.