Berwick Rangers continue winning start

Matthew Collins was the Berwick Rangers hero as he netted a last-gasp winner at Tranent.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 3-2 success means the black and gold go into this weekend’s game against Broomhill at MKM Shielfield Park looking to continue their promising start to the Lowland League season.

Boss Thomas Scobbie added new signings Alan Cook, Fraser Armstrong and Corrie Fellows to the squad ahead of the game and although they trailed to an Adam McGowan header, goals from Jonny Devers and Aaran Laidlaw had them ahead at the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dean Brett’s spot-kick pulled the sides level in the 76th minute, but Berwick weren’t to be denied and Collins sparked the celebrations when he struck to win it in the final moments, stabbing in a loose ball.

Berwick hit a last minute winner to take the three points

The manager felt that the resilience his side had shown merited the success and was delighted they kept going to get the three points.

“I was really pleased for the lads as they worked incredibly hard and I felt we were worthy winners,” said the gaffer.

“We were quite comfortable at 2-1 then they get a soft penalty and we were pressure for a period but we defended really well - something we speak about and something these lads do is always playing right until the final whistle and we got our rewards with a late winner.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I could mention everyone as they all contributed yesterday, Lewis Barr was excellent in a more disciplined number 6 position, young Max (McGinley) was great at left back, Gareth Rogers was immense in his first game for the club but it was a real team performance.”

Berwick, also in League action at Civil Service Strollers in midweek, will face Dumbarton in the second round of the SPFL Trust trophy after they were handed a competition lifeline.

Although Rangers were beaten 3-2 by St. Mirren B in the first round, the Buddies fielded an ineligible player and Berwick have subsequently been awarded a 3-0 win.

“We have another test against Broomhill on Saturday and we know it will be a tough game but we are going into with full confidence after our good start - but it’s important we don’t get carried away with the good start and approach the game in the same manner as we have the last two league games,” said Scobbie.