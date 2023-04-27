Berwick Rangers manager Stuart Malcolm.

The wee ‘Gers host Cowdenbeath at Shielfield Park on Saturday in the first round of the competition, with the quarter finals scheduled for Saturday, May 6, the semis for Saturday, May 13 and the final to be played on Sunday, May 21.

The black and gold gaffer feels that progression in the cup will eat into the rest and recovery time that his already-depleted squad have after a tough league season ended last Saturday – but he wants to go as far as he can.

“We’re trying not to get injuries,” said Malcolm.

“We’ll train this week and make sure that we organise for the game. The boys are already fit but we’re really light on numbers, so we need to try and get the bodies back fit to give us a bit more of a depth and we’re looking to win the game.”

Rangers drew a blank with champions Spartans to cement a seventh-placed finish in the Lowland League last weekend.

They have disappointed in the cup competitions this season and went out of the Scottish Cup at the first hurdle, going down 2-1 at Linlithgow Rose. They also exited the South Challenge Cup in round one losing 3-0 at Spartans.

“We need to get as far as we can and do as much as we possibly can and then get the boys rested ready for coming back pre-season,” he continued.

Rangers beat the Blue Brazil 2-1 at Shielfield back in October and completed a double over their former SFL rivals with a 4-0 success at Central Park in March so will fancy their chances in the game.

“I’m a wee bit against the timing of this cup because if you manage to do well in it, it takes up a lot of the guy’s rest,” admitted Malcolm.