Berwick Rangers add defender

Berwick Rangers have made their second summer signing.

Alfie Robinson joins Jonny Devers as boss Thomas Scobbie’s latest addition to the black and golds ahead of the new Lowland League season kick-off.

Robinson is a 21-year-old who has previously appeared at Albion Rovers, Cowdenbeath, Broomhill and Gretna 2008.

Scobbie told the club’s official website that he was delighted that the defender had put pen to paper at Shielfield.