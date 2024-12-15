Berwick look to bounce back in Cup tie

Berwick Rangers boss Thomas Scobbie will want to see a reaction when his side visit Crossgates Primrose in the fourth round of the East of Scotland Qualifying Cup on Saturday.

The black and gold went down to a heavy loss at League leaders East Kilbride last weekend on the back of a 4-1 defeat at home to Civil Service Strollers.

The Lowland League side are massive favourites on their visit to the East of Scotland First Division outfit’s tiny Humbug Park.

But with confidence dented after leaking goals in the last couple of games, they will be keen to avoid any potential banana skin.

The Shielfield side are looking to advance in the East Qualifying Cup

The game has a 1.00pm kick-off at the former greyhound track.

East Kilbride skipper Jack Leitch took just sixty seconds to open his account, had completed his hat-trick in 26 minutes, and added a fourth before the interval last Saturday.

Scott Ferguson added a fifth in the 75th minute to complete the 5-0 scoreline with Rangers now 14th in the table, four points clear of basement side Cumbernauld Colts.

“It was a tough game - obviously they are a good side with good players but I felt the goals we gave away were down to us not doing the basics properly, so really disappointed in that aspect,” said manager Scobbie.

Crossgates, from a village near Dunfermline in Fife, have won 7 of their 13 games so far this season, netting 24 times and conceding 23.

They’re fifth in the table in the Division above neighbours Tweedmouth Rangers.

They were thumped 7-0 at Edinburgh South last month.

But, as everyone knows, you can never underestimate any opponent in a one-off Cup tie and Berwick will afford their hosts full respect.

“We will be approaching the game as professional as we always do,” said Scobbie.

“It’s a chance for us to get a good positive result to take us into the next round and look to take that into both Gala games which are coming up soon.”

The ‘Gers take on Gala at MKM Shielfield on Saturday 28th December and the go to the return at Netherdale on Saturday 4th January, with no Boxing Day or New Year’s Day games in the Lowland League.