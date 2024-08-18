Berwick keep up their promotion push

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Elliott Keenan knocked 63 as Berwick maintained their interest in the promotion places in Division Three with a 50-run success against Bomarsund.

The Borderers go down to Newcastle City seconds this weekend looking to keep up the pressure on GEMS and leaders Bedlington at the top.

And with just two promotion places on offer, the season is heading towards an exciting finale.

Berwick are 15 points adrift of GEMS and trail Bedlington by 48.

Both Berwick and Tillside won by 50 runs

Having won the toss and electing to bat at the Pier Field, Berwick were 85-3 after losing the wickets of Manu Shukla for 21, Michael Beveridge for 19 and Dominic Donaldson for 15.

But they continued to add to the run rate and made 173 all out in the 42nd over.

The bowlers then set about Bomarsund’s batting order and had them struggling at 88-8 before Liam Haig went for 55, bowled by Declan Mark. They were all dismissed for 123 in the 35th over.

Mark took 3-17, James Thompson was 3-34 and Michael Shearer a superb 4-16 in the victory.

In Division Two, Tillside also won by 50 runs in their game against Lintz.

Skipper Ross Hindmarsh’s 51 was his third half century of the season and took his runs total up to 481 this year while Joe Bickerton’s 61 saw him top of the scoreboard as Tillside made 213/9 at the Etal Oval.

Hindmarsh then showed his all-rounder qualities by bowling 7-29 as they got the visitors all-out for 163.

Bickerton, Rory McGregor and Sean Whitty also took wickets in the win ahead of their visit to Warkworth this Saturday.

Wooler didn’t have a game in Division Six North but will look to keep up their promotion charge at Stobswood Welfare.

Wooler are in second spot, 31 points adrift o0f leaders Lions and 28 ahead of third-placed Cramlington.