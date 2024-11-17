Berwick into last sixteen of East Qualifying Cup

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rayan Mohammed opened up his Berwick Rangers account in a comfortable win over Armadale Thistle that put the Borderers into the quarter finals of the East of Scotland Qualifying Cup.

The on-loan 19-year-old Dundee striker celebrated after shooting home in the 17th minute.

“He’s been excellent.” said boss Thomas Scobbie.

“I spoke to his manager at Dundee before we brought him in, I spoke to Rayan and he was really enthusiastic about the move because he knew he was going to come in and maybe get the opportunity to play. We’ve seen that in the two games he’s started, he really gives us some enthusiasm up there. “

Rayan Mohammed goes around the keeper but is denied by a defender in Berwick's 2-0 win

“He’s a strong boy and him and Jamie Watson have linked really well. He gets his goal today and probably should score another one when he takes extra touches around the goalkeeper, but he’s a very, very good player with a bit of a chip on his shoulder because it hasn’t quite worked out at Forfar, so we’ve given him an opportunity to come here and he’ll stamp his authority and get himself in the team.”

Alfie Robinson also got first goal for Berwick four minutes before the break, setting up a game against Crossgates Primrose in their last sixteen tie.

“I thought it was a game of two halves. First half we were really professional in terms of how we went about our business. Good energy, good structure, good organisation,” said Scobbie.

“The second half it fell off a bit, obviously we made some changes. It’s probably a game where we should score more goals, but ultimately, it’s a clean sheet, we managed to get some guys some minutes, we’re missing a few today, so it’s a positive thing.”

Rangers face a tougher test against Cowdenbeath in the Lowland League at MKM Shielfield this weekend and the boss is hoping for a big turnout on the terraces.

“It’s a big game and hopefully we can go into it with confidence after the last couple of results and pick up three points,” said the manager.

“Ultimately, it’s a derby. Every time we’ve played them it’s been a bit feisty. I know Dougie Hill really well and I know that he’ll have his players really, really up for it. They find themselves in a difficult position at the minute with League position but they had a good result against Spartans in the Scottish Cup so he’ll certainly be coming here to set up and try and take the three points. We know it will be difficult and we’re under no illusion – no game in this League is easy.”