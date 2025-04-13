Berwick hockey end season with big win

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Caitlin Young netted a double as Berwick hockey club ended their season on a high by hitting EHC 4 for six.

Young was joined on the scoresheet by Erin Fairbairn, Abbie Thompson, Orla Moore, and Linzi Patterson as the Borderers secured second spot in the Women’s East Three League.

The 6-1 success moved them above Eskvale to finish ten points behind champions Inverleith, who they pushed hard all season.

Berwick won fourteen and lost just six of their games, scoring 58 and conceding 30 on the way.