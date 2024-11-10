Berwick go top of Northumberland Women's premier League

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Berwick Rangers and Morpeth Town continue to slug it out at the top of the Northumberland Women’s Premier League.

Rangers withstood a barrage from West Allotment Celtic as they went top following a 3-1 win at Shielfield while Morpeth suffered their first defeat of the season as they went down 3-1 at Newcastle East End.

The three points put Berwick top of the table on goal difference – and they have a game in hand.

The local derbies between the two sides, who were both promoted in the summer, could prove crucial come the end of the season.

Quickfire goals from Michelle Stewart and Rebecca Wood in the 19th and 24th minutes had put the ‘Gers in control but Celtic had back and poured forward after they netted.

Skipper Jenny Patterson, however, settled the nerves and sealed the success when she added a third with ten minutes to go.

Morpeth led at half time at East End but Elizabeth Carr levelled in the 64th minute and a late double from Chloe Carr, on 71 and 76 minutes, saw East End pull off a bit of a surprise result.

Berwick travel to Bedlington Belles this weekend while Morpeth are on the road to Prudhoe Town.