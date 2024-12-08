Berwick face League leaders in Lowland clash

Berwick have a tough trip to the defending champions and League leaders on Saturday

Berwick Rangers make the trip to league leaders East Kilbride on Saturday and boss Thomas Scobbie is looking for his side to put in a performance like they did on their last visit to K-Park.

The black and gold were unlucky to go down 1-0 at the champions-elect then, and Scobbie wants to make life as difficult as possible for the side who lead the Lowland League from Celtic B on goal difference – but with two games in hand.

“It will be a tough challenge for us,” admitted Scobbie.

“We lost pretty heavily in the home game, but we have players back who were missing then, and will take confidence in the game. We played there at the end of last season where we performed really well and should have come away with a result.”

Rangers’ game versus East Stirlingshire at MKM Shielfield called off last Saturday due to the heavy rain and high winds that swept in from Storm Darrah, and the gaffer felt the right call was made by officials.

“It was the correct decision as the pitch had a bit of standing water and the rain was to continue all day,” he continued.

The Borderers were back at Shielfield on Tuesday evening for a floodlit Lowland game against Civil Service Strollers and Scobbie was determined that his side put in the hard work that they’ve displayed recently to earn themselves a result.

“It’s a massive game for us on Tuesday against a really stuffy side in Civil. We will be looking to carry on from our performance in the second half against Hearts where we were excellent,” he said.

Berwick were 2-1 winners at the visitors early in the season and will hope to complete a double against the side who sit eleventh in the table, just two points ahead.

“Obviously confidence comes from winning games but also playing well, and we have been doing that the last couple games and have had some stellar performances from a few individuals,” said Scobbie.

“We have some great leaders in there who set the standards and set examples to the younger players and there is a real continuity amongst the players at the minute - I can see it in training how they are with each other, so hopefully that continues and we can get a few good performances and results before the year ends.”