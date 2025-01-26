Berwick extend lead at top as Morpeth slip up

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Berwick Rangers ladies stretched their lead at the top of the Northumberland Women’s Premiership to three points.

Michelle Stewart netted a first half double and skipper Jenny Patterson added a late third in their 3-1 success at Wallsend Boys Club.

Second-placed Morpeth Town ladies slipped to only their second defeat of the season as West Allotment Celtic ran out 3-2 winners at Craik Park.

Both sides are in League Cup quarter final action on Sunday with Morpeth hosting North Shields Athletic and Berwick travelling to Prudhoe Town.