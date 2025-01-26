Berwick extend lead at top as Morpeth slip up

By Jon Tait
Contributor
Published 26th Jan 2025, 16:12 BST
Updated 27th Jan 2025, 10:28 BST
Berwick Rangers ladies stretched their lead at the top of the Northumberland Women’s Premiership to three points.

Michelle Stewart netted a first half double and skipper Jenny Patterson added a late third in their 3-1 success at Wallsend Boys Club.

Second-placed Morpeth Town ladies slipped to only their second defeat of the season as West Allotment Celtic ran out 3-2 winners at Craik Park.

Both sides are in League Cup quarter final action on Sunday with Morpeth hosting North Shields Athletic and Berwick travelling to Prudhoe Town.

