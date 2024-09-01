Berwick cricketers shocked by basement side Blyth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Berwick have a tough trip to Division Three leaders Bedlington this weekend.

The Borderers went down to a surprise defeat at the Pier Field last Saturday when they were beaten by basement side Blyth.

Manu Shukla top scored with 34 but it proved a day to forget as Berwick were all out for 126 by the 39th over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The visitors responded with 128/8, also in the 39th over, to pull off a surprise that leaves the Borderers just outside the two promotion spots behind GEMS with two games to play.

This weekend is the penultimate of the cricket season

Mid-table Tillside took the 30 points against Percy Main in Division Two after bowling the visitors all out for 106.

Skipper Ross Hindmarsh bowled 4-20 and Alisdair Skelly was 3-22 before Hindmarsh hit an undefeated 51, with Liam Hindmarsh 48 not out, as the openers took Tillside to a 10-wicket success.

They host Backworth this weekend.

Warenford welcome Warkworth seconds in Division Four while Wooler travel to Mitford seconds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Glendale side took another step closer to the Division Six North championship with a 124-run win against Whitley Bay seconds.

Laurie Blackburn hit a wonderful 97 not out as Wooler ran up a total of 189/6 then Thomas Comber helped to get the visitors all out for just 65 with superb bowling figures of 6-16.

He also took a catch.