Berwick cricket promotion hopes have faded

An eight-wicket defeat at champions Bedlington dashed Berwick’s promotion hopes in Division Three of the Northumberland & Tyneside Cricket League.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Borderers were put in to bat first and were all out for 119 in the 33rd over, with skipper James Patterson’s 29 proving the highest score.

Elliott Keenan knocked 24 and Jordan Woodcock 23, but the hosts piled on the agony with Majid Ansari bowling 3-6 and Cameron Rochow 3-43.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Connor Leason got 36 in response then was caught by Patterson off Dominic Donaldson while Joseph Wood hit 52 before being caught by Arun Ramasamy from Woodcock.

Berwick are back at the Pier Field on Saturday

Bedlington were 122/2 in 16.2 overs as they raced to the victory that has dropped Berwick down into fourth spot.

They take on Allendale at the Pier Field in their final fixture of the season on Saturday with Aussie batsman Donaldson topping the Hall of Fame batting in the Division with 937 runs.

Wooler remain on course for the Division Six North title, however.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They host Berwick seconds at the Brewery Oval this Saturday and complete their season the week after when they take on Monkseaton, also at home.

Wooler are 24 points ahead of second-placed Lions and put another 30 points on the boards last weekend with a 6-wicket success at Mitford seconds.

They bowled the hosts all out for 75 in 23.1 overs with Tom Brown and Thomas Comber both taking three wickets apiece, then a 36 from Thomas Burston helped edge them up to 77/4 by the 20th over to win it.

The Wooler star Ali Graham leads the Division’s batting hall of fame with 532 runs.