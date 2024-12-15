Berwick cricket fixtures released
Blagdon Park will visit Berwick for the opening fixture of next season’s cricket programme.
The Northumberland & Tyneside Division Three side will get going on April 19th after their fixtures were released this week.
Greenside and Hexham Leazes were promoted from Division Four and Percy Main relegated from Division Two last term.
The season runs from April to September and the Borderers will be looking to go one better than last time when they just missed out on the promotion spots, finishing fourth.