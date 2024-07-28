Berwick Cricket Club suffer cup semi-final defeat

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Arun Ramasamy smashed 93 not out in what was only his third appearance for Berwick as the Borderers consigned Whickham seconds to a heavy eight wicket defeat – and maintained their interest in the promotion places in Division Three.

With thirteen 4s and three 6s from the 59 deliveries that he faced, Ramasamy slammed Whickham’s bowlers all over the pitch as they ran up 129/2 in just 18 overs and took the 30 points that keep them tucked in tight behind leaders Bedlington and Blagdon Park.

Berwick’s James Thompson, Declan Mark and Elliott Keenan all took two wickets each as they tumbled the hosts for 127 all out by the 35th over.

It should have proved decent preparation for the William Birkett Memorial Cup the following day at Seaton Burn Recreation Ground but Berwick were left gutted as they came up just short.

Berwick were beaten by Blagdon Park, but host them again this weekend

They took on Blagdon Park in the semi-finals of the T20 contest following wins over Alnmouth & Lesbury seconds and Bedlington en route in the competition and were narrowly defeated by 8 runs.

Having won the toss and electing to field, Berwick’s James Thompson took 3-32 in five overs as they made a decent job of reducing the Blagdon Park total to 138/8 with a 48 from Harry Johnson and 40 from Joseph Creasey the only batsmen to really make an impact.

But Ramasamy went for a duck after opening partner Manu Shukla had gone for five with Dennis Henderson rattling the Border side early on.

Dominic Donaldson slammed 54 from 42 balls and Elliot Keenan was 47 not out as they raced towards the total - but there was ultimately heartache when they ended on 130/5 after their 20 overs.