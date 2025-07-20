Berwick cricket beaten by rain

Berwick will look to maintain the pressure at the top of the NTCL Third Division when they go to Allendale on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hosts are on a poor run of form with four defeats on the bounce before the wet weather wiped out the cricket fixtures last weekend.

Berwick’s visit to Hexham Leazes was cancelled while Allendale’s fixture at Percy Main was abandoned after ten overs with them on 33/2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leaders Blagdon Park’s game against Bomarsund was also cancelled after five overs with them on 36 without loss.

The NTCL programme was washed out

The five points that they received maintained their slender 24-point advantage over the Borderers.

Tillside remain rooted to the foot of Division Two after their game at Bates Cottages was also hit by the driving rain.

They go to Cowgate Sports this weekend looking to make up the 26-point gap between themselves and Seaton Burn that would guarantee safety.

Second-bottom Washington are just eleven points clear but with just two wins from their 14 outings so far this term, Tillside are struggling going into the business end of the season.