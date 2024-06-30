Berwick checking record books after bumper win

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dominic Donaldson reckoned that the Allendale wicket had been compared to a notoriously difficult ‘fifth-day Test pitch’ after thumping his huge total.

The right-handed batsman had team-mates scurrying for the record books after they collectively stuck a total of 316 in 50 overs.

“The score is the highest the team has gotten in at least eight years,” said Donaldson.

“I am unsure exactly the last time the club scored more than 300, however, I know some of the players in the team have been here for seven seasons and have never scored that many in a day.”

With showers followed by blazing sun over the previous week the pitch had been sodden and then baked, and with it seeing plenty of action, there was plenty of bounce and turn for the bowlers to work with.

“The wicket was tricky as it had been used frequently over the previous weeks due to not being able to change wicket,” said Donaldson, who spent 115 minutes at the crease and faced 108 balls.

“Our bowlers then went on a rampage and got Allendale all out for 146. Last week we beat Bedlington in our cup game to advance to the semi-finals of the William Birkett cup,” he said.