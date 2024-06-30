Berwick Charities Cup Fixture Changes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The third quarter-final of the Berwick Charities Cup takes place on the Stanks next Tuesday evening.

The committee running the competition have shuffled around of the fixtures with the potential of a clash with England in the Euros meaning that the games that were scheduled for this Saturday have been moved.

The Angel Alkis take on Moves like Waga looking to book a place in the last four on Saturday 13th July.

Two other semi-finals have been played this week with Evergreens taking on Thorburn Group and Crusaders playing Cheesy Waffles this evening (Thursday 4th July).

Holders Cheesy Waffles are into the quarter finals of the Charities Cup

Bevdink play Berwick Rugby Club in the last quarter final on Thursday 11th July.