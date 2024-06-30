Berwick Charities Cup Fixture Changes
The committee running the competition have shuffled around of the fixtures with the potential of a clash with England in the Euros meaning that the games that were scheduled for this Saturday have been moved.
The Angel Alkis take on Moves like Waga looking to book a place in the last four on Saturday 13th July.
Two other semi-finals have been played this week with Evergreens taking on Thorburn Group and Crusaders playing Cheesy Waffles this evening (Thursday 4th July).
Bevdink play Berwick Rugby Club in the last quarter final on Thursday 11th July.
Morpeth Town Ladies play Bedlington Belles in the Women’s Shield Final at the Stanks on Tuesday 23rd July with a 7pm kick-off as one to add to the diary.
