Berwick CC beaten at Ponteland

Berwick’s promotion hopes took a dent as they were beaten by 114 runs at Ponteland in Division Three of the Northumberland and Tyneside Cricket League.

They trail second-placed GEMS by 17 points as the season runs into its last few weeks.

And with two promotion spots on offer, the Borderers will look to maintain the pressure when they host relegation-threatened Bomarsund at the Pier Field on Saturday.

Ponteland’s Amrit Punia proved a thorn in their side as he ran up 74 not out in the host’s total of 233/7 with skipper Ben Harris also knocking 49 before he was bowled by Michael Shearer.

The Borderers are still in with a shout for promotion

Shearer also took the wickets of Stephen Edwards, who he caught and bowled, and Max Bell, who he also clean bowled.

His team-mate Stephen Thompson bowled 2-63, James Thompson was 1-30 and Declan Mark 1-60.

Dominic Donaldson hit 55 in the run chase – his eleventh half century of the campaign – including eight fours and a six before he was caught by Tom Common off Edward Foster.

Ponteland bowler Ian Smart was on top form and played havoc with the Berwick batsmen, taking 5-35 as they made 119 all out by the 31st over in response.

In Division Two, Tillside host Lintz at the Etal Oval this weekend following a 3-wicket defeat at Ryton.

Joe Bickerton top-scored with 44 before he was run out as Tillside made 161/9 after winning the toss and electing to bat.

Remberance Nyathi bowled figures of 5-36 as he menaced to Tillside batting then Kyle De Camara was 50 not out for the hosts as they ran up 165/7 in the 37th over.

Tillside’s Sean Whitty, Alisdair Skelly and Ross Hindmarsh all claimed two wickets each with Joe Bickerton getting the other.

Wooler’s fine campaign in Division Six North continued with a 4-wicket win over Blyth seconds – a success which keeps them in second spot.

The visitors were 157 all out with Ali Graham, Tom Brown and Robert Matthewson all taking three wickets apiece.

Graham then smashed 77 in response before going lbw to Mark Stewart. The Wooler batsman has hit six half centuries this season and chalked up 504 runs in the best performance of his career to date.

Wooler won it by the 37th over with 158/6.