Berwick captain grabs late leveller to continue unbeaten run

Berwick go to Hearts B on Friday night looking to extend their unbeaten run in the SLFL.

The Capital side’s youngsters sit just a point behind third-placed Berwick in the table and boss Thomas Scobbie is expecting another difficult encounter.

“It will be a tough fixture against a very good Hearts B side - being a full-time team it sets up different challenges for the lads both physically and tactically, but it’s always a tough game against any of the B teams in the league,” he said.

Skipper Jamie McCormack grabbed a late leveller as Rangers came from behind to draw with Broomhill last Saturday – but he felt the black and gold hadn’t been at their best.

Jamie McCormack was on target for Rangers after being punished for a penalty

They trailed at MKM Shielfield to a disputed penalty, given against the captain, and tucked away by Devan McColl in the 72nd minute.

The visitors had been beaten in all three of their previous fixtures, while Rangers had won all theirs, so there was some sense of relief when McCormack netted to make it all-square with ten minutes to go.

“I thought we were poor and never really got going, so were lucky to get a point but we’ll take it and move on,” a disappointed McCormack said afterwards.

“The ref’s given a penalty against me so it was good to get one back for the boys. I didn’t think it was a penalty.”

His manager was also disappointed by the team’s performance against a team that had been beaten 5-0 in their previous two fixtures.

“We never really got going to be honest,” admitted Scobbie.

“Our energy levels looked like they had dipped and we lacked a real cutting edge in the forward area, but the positive we take out of the game means we are still unbeaten.”

Rangers faced Dumbarton in the Second Round of the SPFL Trust Trophy on Tuesday night.

“The games are coming thick and fast and we are still missing a few players so hopefully we can get them back as the team needs rotation,” said the gaffer.

“It’s really difficult going Saturday/Tuesday over a sustained period and I think we saw that in the Broomhill game.”