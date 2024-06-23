Berwick bowled over by Saxy deliveries

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bedlington’s Guy Saxton made Berwick suffer at the Pier Field as he took six wickets for just 18 runs in Division Three.

Although Elliott Keenan struck 42 not out, Berwick slumped to a total of 94 all out.

Aussie batsman Dominic Donaldson also chalked up 32 before he was caught by Charlie Minshaw from a Saxton delivery.

Minshaw had also caught Manu Shukla from Cameron Rochow’s bowling as the opener walked for a disappointing duck.

Berwick suffered an eight-wicket defeat

Saxton clean bowled skipper James Patterson for 1, James Thompson for a duck, Lee Mark for 5 and Jordan Woodcock for 2 as he sent the bails flying, then saw Declan Mark caught by Minshaw for another zero.

Bedlington ran up 95/2 to win by 8 wickets in 16 overs.

Berwick make the long trip to Allendale on Saturday.

Tillside seconds suffered a 133-run defeat at home to Backworth seconds in Division Five North after slumping to 56 all out in 19 overs.

The visitors had notched 189/8 in their 40 overs with an undefeated 83 from James Scott the highlight.

Matthew Dawson, Mark Dawson and George Farr all took two wickets apiece.

Charlie Mulvey’s 19 and wicket keeper and skipper Mark Dawson’s 13 were the best in response as the wickets tumbled.

Matthew Blake was 5-14 and Nathan Collins 3-15 as they decimated the order.

Ali Graham hit 68 not out in Wooler’s nine-wicket victory over Mitford seconds in Division Six North which maintains their second-spot berth.

Graham hit thirteen 4s in what was his fourth half century so far this term as Wooler raced to 112/1 to beat Mitford’s 110 all out set in 39.5 overs.

Although Les Porteous was dismissed lbw for 17, Graham’s partnership with Laurie Blackburn, who added 14 to the score, took them over the target in the 21st over.

Graham also took a wicket when Ian Clarke stumped Mitford skipper Jack Findlayson on 34 from his bowling.

Robert Matthewson led the Wooler bowling figures with 3-8 while Blackburn was 2-8 and Thomas Comber 2-19.