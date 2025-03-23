Berwick board release statement following loss

The board at Berwick Rangers released a statement condemning the abuse that some club officials received from the stands following the side’s defeat by Tranent.

Yesterday’s result was not the one that any of us wanted, nor what we, our coaching staff and players worked hard for all week. We share your passion for the club, but we were bitterly disappointed that a very small minority of fans took yesterday’s match as an opportunity to target members of the board and our staff with abuse. These behaviours are not tolerated by the club, and anyone who conducts themselves in such a way does not represent the values of the vast majority of our supporters, and will not be welcomed back at Shielfield Park.