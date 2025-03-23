Berwick board release statement following loss
Part of the statement read:
Yesterday’s result was not the one that any of us wanted, nor what we, our coaching staff and players worked hard for all week. We share your passion for the club, but we were bitterly disappointed that a very small minority of fans took yesterday’s match as an opportunity to target members of the board and our staff with abuse. These behaviours are not tolerated by the club, and anyone who conducts themselves in such a way does not represent the values of the vast majority of our supporters, and will not be welcomed back at Shielfield Park.
‘Gers officials asked the fans for their continued support as they battle on in the Lowland League and have an East of Scotland Qualifying Cup semi-final against Dunbar United to look forward to on Tuesday 1st April at MKM Shielfield (kick-off 7.45 pm).