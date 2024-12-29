Berwick beaten by Gala in first of festive double-header

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 25-yard rocket from Che Reilly sank Berwick Rangers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the real explosions came when a frustrated Alfie Robinson was sent off for his protests when the referee missed a hand-ball in the box that had the whole Rangers side, management team in the dug-out and fans in the stand up appealing.

Gala Fairydean leapfrogged Berwick Rangers and dropped the Borderers into the bottom three of the Lowland League with their 2-1 success at MKM Shielfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers were rocked within the opening sixty seconds as a poorly struck corner bounced at the near post and a defensive blunder left Joe Wylie with a simple tap-in.

Rangers suffered defeat at MKM Shielfield

It couldn’t have been a worse start for Berwick, but they hit back to level when Grant Nelson put away a loose ball in the box in the 19th minute.

The Galashiels side won it just six minutes later, however, when Livingston loan-man Reilly side-stepped a challenge and lashed in from distance.

He almost added a third when he raced clear, but Calum Antell got a hand to his lob and diverted it onto the foot of the post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers saw an overhead kick superbly saved, a shot hit the side netting and another headed off the line in the second half before a long throw caused problems in the box and clearly hit a defender’s hand with three minutes to go.

Robinson was booked twice in quick succession as he questioned why the referee hadn’t given it.

Berwick meet Gala again on Saturday when they go to Netherdale looking to get themselves away from the danger zone in what is now a massive six-pointer.

Broomhill are below Rangers in 17th position with two points less while Cumbernauld Colts are in the basement with four points less, and they’ve played two games more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other former SFL sides East Stirlingshire and Cowdenbeath are also struggling in 14th and 13th respectively, just one and three points clear of the black and gold.

It’s the goals for column that will be causing boss Thomas Scobbie the biggest headache with just 18 netted in 20 games from the shot-shy Borderers – and they’ll be keen to put that right this weekend in the return against a team who’ve shipped 61 in 22.

Callum Mackay, Alex Harris, Arran Laidlaw, Lewis Barr and Liam Buchanan are all still sidelined by injury.