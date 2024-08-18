Berwick beat Jed Forest in friendly

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Aidan Rosie ran in three tries as Berwick stormed to a 61-0 preseason win over Jed Forest.

Cammy Rogerson scored twice and Euan Thompson, Jack Dalrymple, Ben Simmonds and Ewan Tait all went over the line in the impressive success.

Head Coach Paul Pringle’s Berwick kick off their Scottish National League Division Two season with a visit to Falkirk on the 7th September.