Berwick back to winning ways against Albion Rovers

Recognising young talent that the club can bring on is key to the development of Berwick Rangers, says boss Thomas Scobbie.

The ‘Gers gaffer has brought in 19-year-old Dundee striker Rayan Mohammed on-loan until January and the SPL youngster impressed in a 2-0 success over Albion Rovers.

“Rayan signed on the Friday and came in and performed really, really well up front with Jamie Watson - it’s just getting these ones in that we can really progress and hopefully kick us on and the ones that have been here for a number of years will help these younger ones coming through,” said the boss after goals from Watson and on-loan St. Johnstone youngster Ben McCrystal secured three points for the black and gold. It was McCrystal’s second goal in two games after netting in a draw at Bo’Ness last week-week.

“That’s the plan we have going forward, is trying to identify young players that might not be ready to play right away with us in the League but looking down the line at six, twelve, eighteen months’ time they’ll be at the forefront of this club.”

Rangers are back at MKM Shielfield this Saturday in Cup action

“It’s been difficult from the off - we had to go and sign 11 or 12 players which is always difficult and in a squad you want to have as little turnover as possible. But we weren’t in that position so it’s about getting them in and finding out their strengths and their weaknesses and a lot of guys haven’t played at this level before so it’s about giving them time to adjust,” continued Scobbie, whose side take on Armadale Thistle in the East of Scotland Qualifying Cup at MKM Shielfield this weekend.

“It’s going to take time, it’s a big step up for some of them, the pace and physicality of the game are different to what they’re used to but they’re all working really, really hard to get in the team.”

Watson also saw a penalty kick saved against Rovers as Berwick got back to winning ways.

“I thought we were excellent” said Scobbie.

“Conditions made it difficult for both teams so it was all about the mistakes being kept to a minimum, getting the ball into their half and playing and making them defend. We defended really well, created a number of chances and in terms of the guy’s effort and commitment it was exceptional.”

“We had that last Tuesday at the Bo’Ness game and we’ve continued that. I said after the game that football doesn’t owe you anything but if you work hard, you’ll soon get your rewards and I think you’ve seen that in the last two performances.”